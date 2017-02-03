Politics and policy
Court gives medics' union officials seven days to resolve impasse
Posted Friday, February 3 2017 at 10:16
In Summary
- Move follows intervention from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and COTU, which promised to resolve the impasse before a week elapses.
The Employment and Labour Relations Court has given the doctors’ union officials another reprieve after suspending their jail sentence for a further seven days to allow for talks.
Justice Hellen Wasilwa delivered the judgement Monday morning following intervention from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), which promised to resolve the doctors’ impasse before one week elapses.
The seven Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials appeared on the dock awaiting their one month jail term.
The officials, who have for 60 days since the doctors strike commenced, maintained that they will not allow their members to resume duty until their demands are met.
“Although the intervening parties have been sitting back waiting for last minute to intervene, I welcome the move but will still exercise my discretion,” said Judge Wasilwa.
“I am giving the interventions a chance and I hereby order an immediate meeting to be convened under leadership of Dr Francis Atwoli and co-chaired by KNCHR officials,” she added.