Court dismisses Harakhe’s bid to stop NYS fraud charges

Politics and policy

The court has dismissed an application by ex-National Youth Service (NYS) deputy director-general Adan Harakhe had filed seeking to stop the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from preferring charges against him over the Sh791 million NYS fraud, paving the way for his prosecution.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Anti-corruption and economic crimes division of High Court judge Hedwig Ong’udi yesterday ruled the decision by DPP and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) did not violate the law.

“Mr Harakhe has failed to demonstrate how the DPP and EACC violated his fundamental rights when they reached the decision to prosecute him. For that reason, the application filed by Mr Harakhe seeking to stop his prosecution is hereby dismissed,” said Lady Justice Ong’udi.

Mr Harakhe had in an urgent application filed at the High Court last week, claimed the intended prosecution is motivated by malice and that it was an attempt to intimidate, coerce and pressure him into conceding to a graft case pending before the anti-corruption court.

However, the judge said there was no merit in the argument and lifted the temporary orders stopping Mr Harakhe’s prosecution.

The DPP and EACC are now free to proceed with the planned prosecution of Mr Harakhe, over the fraud at the NYS.

The former NYS deputy director-general had also argued that the intended criminal charges were due to an approved restricted tender for supply and delivery of specialised equipment and machinery, for training material by the NYS under the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.