NYS: Court rules Gethi mother can’t retain car

Charity Wangui Gethi, the mother of one of the key suspects in the theft of Sh791 million from the National Youth Service (NYS), has lost a bid to retain a vehicle allegedly bought using the stolen funds.

High Court judge Hedwig Ong’udi, of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, on Thursday ruled that the Asset Recovery Agency is allowed by the law to detain the suspect property while forensic investigations are ongoing.

Ms Wangui through her lawyer had submitted that her right to property has been violated by the agency and that the motor vehicle, the subject of the application before court, should be returned to her for safe custody.

The agency had on its part told the court that their investigations have revealed that the motor vehicle was bought using money stolen through fraudulent NYS transactions.

Justice Ong’udi ,however, said that besides stating that she was not involved in the NYS scandals, Ms Wangui failed to explain how she bought the vehicle. “Yes it’s her property but how did she acquire it, she has not mentioned anything about the acquisition,” Justice Ong’udi said.

The judges explained that the agency, through their forensic investigations, believe that the motor vehicle in issue was bought using stolen money adding that until that issue is determined by the trial court, Ms Wangui cannot claim an absolute right over that property.