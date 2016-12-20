Court stops tycoon Mohan Galot’s fraud prosecution

Politics and policy

The impending prosecution of billionaire Mohan Galot has been quashed on grounds that the criminal charges he faced were trumped up.

This sets the stage for the tycoon’s Sh5 billion damages claim against the State over allegations of malicious prosecution.

A court ruled yesterday that the three criminal files opened against the businessman and his wife at the chief magistrate’s court did not meet the threshold for fair trial.

The tycoon and wife Santosh were to be prosecuted over alleged forgery and fraud arising from the transfer of a prime property belonging to the Galot family business empire without the consent of co-directors.

The dispute pitted the tycoon against his nephew, Pravin Galot.

The court dismissed the criminal charges against the couple, stating that the companies listed as complainants in the cases wished to withdraw.

The magistrate said that there were pending civil cases between the litigants in which it was yet to be determined as to “who between the two are the proper directors of the multibillion-shilling property at the centre of the fall-out.”