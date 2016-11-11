Crisp acting, clearer plot in fresh staging of ‘Edufa’

Home

‘Edufa’ finale with cast of dancers at Kenya National Theatre. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Whatever inspired Gilbert Lukalia to team up with Erick Ngung’u and the Fanaka Arts Theatre for his second staging of Efua Sutherland’s Edufa, must have been heaven-sent.

For frankly speaking, the difference between the first production of the classic West African script and the one staged last weekend at Kenya National Theatre felt like night and day.

It might be my imagination but it seemed as if the script had been changed, as were the actors’ characterisations of their respective roles and even the dancers’ style had been altered.

Previously they had performed both dirge-like processions meant to foreshadow the impending death of Edufa’s wife (Veronica Waceke) and festive dances (choreographed by Neema Bagamuhunda) which the first time round, didn’t seem to fit into the dreary tale of a wife sacrificing her life for her spouse.

But in the second version of Edufa, the dirge-like song and dance were deleted and instead, the dancers got to play a more participatory role. They were seated on stage after Segei (Maina Olwenya) arrived at Edufa’s (Peter Kawa) home and tried to entertain and elicit interest in any one of the lovely women dancers.

On the whole, the second showing of Edufa was much lighter (not so heavy-laden with the dread of Ufoma’s impending death) and less wordy than the first, making the acting much crisper and the storyline so much clearer.

We also got to see more of Edufa’s ailing wife which was refreshing since there was less mystery surrounding Ufoma’s plight and more visible pain, both emotional and physical, on her part.

Last weekend, she appeared on stage dressed like a queen and prepared to give hospitality to her guests, including the village dancers and Segei.

Her struggle to stay alive and not succumb to the fatal curse cast upon her through her husband’s hubris was also clearer and more carefully dramatised than before.

Even the Rapasa musicians seemed to play a more integral role in the show the second time round. They were utilised to create lively sound effects as well as to accompany the dancers.

I don’t recall their actually being on stage the first time round but their presence throughout last weekend’s show added interest and an added touch of African culture to the mix.

The one constant feature of Edufa 1 and 2 was the quality of acting. For even though Edufa’s father’s (Ian Mbugua) lines were shortened, he still got his points across to his proud son.

And even as Edufa’s frivolous friend (Maina) was given additional lines as he tried and failed to entertain the women dancers, still his character was given greater depth as the rootless poet who didn’t share Edufa’s desire to be rich, popular and famous. And even Peter Kawa’s performance as Edufa was less melodramatic and more loving towards his wife.

A number of productions are on this weekend, including Heartstrings’ revisiting of their most recent show, Grass is Greener which stars Anne Kamau, Nick Kwach, Bernice Nthenya and Victor Nyaati.