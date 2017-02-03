DP Ruto admits siring a child out of wedlock, denies neglecting her

Politics and policy

Deputy President William Ruto has admitted siring a child out of wedlock, rubbishing claims that he had neglected his parental responsibilities.

In a tweet, Mr Ruto summarily dismissed those peddling the claims who he referred to as “busybodies”.

“My 11- year- old child Abby is well catered for including her education in private boarding school. Politicians and busybodies should keep off,” reads the tweet.

In a family matter that has spilled to the public domain, a woman is accusing the DP of child neglect through a court document making the rounds on social media.

Prisca Chemutai Bett, through lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, has filed the matter as urgent at the Children’s Court in Nairobi.

“The defendant has failed, refused and/or neglected to provide the minor with adequate and/or basic necessities such as good health, food, school fees, descent clothing, shelter and medication,” read the document.

It stated that Ms Bett was not in a position to provide basic necessities to the minor, leaving her in a needy state.

“Unless the application herein is certified as urgent, the minor will continue to suffer irreparable loss to healthy growth and educational development,” read the document.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) took the opportunity to tear into Mr Ruto’s character with others mocking him over the matter.