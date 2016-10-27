Davina’s protective passion for wildlife reflected in paintings

Magazines

Davina painted a friend's fountain wall. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Davina Dobie has been a cheeky child literally all her life. From the moment she delayed her mum at birth (her twin brother arrived 10 minutes early), to kindergarten when she got in trouble for taking home one of her classroom’s rabbits, to all those school days when she took her drawing far more seriously than she did her academics, Davina’s artistic gifts have always been her saving grace.

Those gifts will be generously on display early next month when more than 60 of her oil paintings will be up at The Tribe Hotel.

This is her first solo exhibition in Kenya in years. Meanwhile, she’s had several one-woman shows in New York and Capetown.

The show is being organised by Lisa Christoffersen’s Home Gallery in Runda who is arranging for First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to open the exhibition.

It wasn’t difficult since Davina’s father, the late David T. Dobie (who came to Kenya in 1948 to open the first Mercedes Benz outlet for East Africa) had known the Father of the Kenya, the late President Jomo Kenyatta.

‘‘The families have connections that go way back,” said Eva Maina, the First Lady’s senior administrator. Besides that, “She’s very interested in the arts. She actually studied fine art in school.”

Davina’s own formal art studies stopped after secondary school. She gained most of her artistic training under the tutelage of the late Dora Betts, the founder and first art teacher of the Kenya Art Society.

“Ms Betts used to take us to the arboretum to paint in the open air which is where I got my first taste for drawing the beauty of Kenya’s countryside,” recalls Davina who also says she’s self-taught.

But that’s hard to believe, given the amazing accuracy and attention to detail in all her wildlife paintings.

Be it a cock, lake trout, rhino or elephant, Davina paints her creatures with both anatomical perfection and acute sensitivity to the ambience and natural environment.

Yet Davina has rarely confined herself to painting for painting’s sake. Instead, even while living abroad, either in the US or South Africa, she’s campaigned for endangered Kenyan wildlife, raising awareness through her art.

While working on the set of the film ‘‘Shena, Queen of the Jungle’’ in the early 1980s, she was hired to paint zebra stripes onto six horses imported from Los Angeles.