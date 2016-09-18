Davis & Shirtliff inks distribution deal with German firm SMA Solar

Magazines

Davis & Shirtliff chief executive David Gatende. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Water and energy equipment supplier Davis & Shirtliff East Africa has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Germany’s global solar company SMA Solar Technology AG.

SMA is a manufacturer and supplier of solar inverters for photovoltaic systems with electricity grid connection, off-grid power supply and backup operations.

The partnership promises consumers innovative key technologies for future power supply in the competitive solar market.

In Kenya, SMA inverters have been used in multiple solar installations in major developments such Nairobi’s ultra-modern Garden City Mall and Strathmore University.

SMA has sent experts led by Thorsten Ronge to induct Kenyan partners at training and product sharing seminar to be held at Davis & Shirtliff’s knowledge centre in Nairobi’s Industrial Area this week.

David Gatende, Davis & Shirtliff CEO, said recent advances in technology coupled with falling prices of solar products have made green, economical and smart solutions available for most energy requirements including water heating, lighting, power back-up, water pumping and treatment.

Kenya is blessed with a tropical climate that can harness the renewable solar energy throughout the year.

As a non-polluting energy source, solar does not emit greenhouse gases when producing electricity.

“As the country embraces devolution, industrial consumers who struggle with regular power outages or have no access to the utility grid need no-longer be dependent on expensive diesel electricity supply,” said Mr Gatende.

He added that a SMA grid connect solution consumers turns rooftops into solar power generating systems saving money and cutting carbon emissions.