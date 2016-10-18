Daystar hosts communication conference

Politics and policy

More than 300 communication scholars and experts are converging on Nairobi from Wednesday morning when Daystar University hosts this year’s International Communication Association (ICA) that will discuss democracy in Africa and growth opportunities on the continent.

Among the speakers are Education secretary Fred Matiang’i and University of Ghana’s communication scholar Audrey Gadzekpo who will discuss the link between academia and democracy in a paper titled, ‘‘Reinvigorating the academic agenda for democratic consolidation in Africa.’’

Chair of the organising committee AgnesLucy Lando, who is the deputy head of Communication Department at Daystar, said the three-day talks will be at the University’s Nairobi main campus under the theme :Growing Communication Scholarship: Looking to The Past with Gratitude, the Present with Passion, the Future with Hope."

Global communication scholars and professionals will share research work, exchange ideas and stimulate dialogue on the ever changing world of communication.

On the growing interest among investors, multinationals as well as foreign governments, University of Cape Town’s Herman Wasserman will make a presentation on ‘Why Africa’s Time is Now.’