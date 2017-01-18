Ongoing voter registration fails to hit daily target

Politics and policy

The ongoing mass voter registration has fallen way below the daily target needed to add the intended six million voters to the register.

A status update given by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday put the daily figure at about 86,000 in the first day of mass listing.

“We would need to register not less than 200,000 voters per day to hit the six million target but we hope that the 2,000 new registration per county per day will improve as we continue with the exercise. The commission is encouraged by the interests shown by politicians and the general public in urging people to register,” Mr Chiloba said.

At the rate which had four counties excluded as their rates had not been verified, IEBC risks ending up with less than three million new voters, which is less than the worst case scenario of four million it had set.

Challenges with the biometric machines were experienced in several places in the first day of the month-long exercise although IEBC said that 99 per cent of the machines worked well.

After the registration that ends on February 14, data will be compiled and cleaned before the public gets a chance from May 10th to verify their details for a month.

A final register will then be out marking the final phase of preparations for the August 8 elections.

The commission also disowned the SMS number 6363 being circulated on social media for use to verify voter registration details.

“That is not our number and even if you look at how the message is structured, it does not look like a Kenyan origin, it looks like it is from South Africa where the electoral body is abbreviated as EC. We had piloted using the code 22464 but we will be formally announcing its use once we have the relevant technicalities straightened,” Mr Chiloba said.

Diaspora voters

IEBC also plans to target diaspora voters as soon as the local exercise ends although there was no clear decision on which countries will be targeted and when.

Those who wait for last minute extensions were also put on notice as the commission had no plans to extend beyond the February date.

“If you don’t register, you will be excluded because we have legal timelines to obey and we are not planning any extensions,” the CEO said.

There were 14.3 million voters in the 2013 General Elections against a target of 18 million.