December pinch as shilling slides, petrol nears Sh100 a litre

Money Markets

An attendant fuels a car at a Nyeri petrol station. Kenyan consumers are facing deep erosion of their buying power ahead of the December festive season marked by a weakening shilling and rising petrol prices. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan consumers are facing deep erosion of their buying power ahead of the December festive season marked by a weakening shilling and rising petrol prices.

The shilling has in recent days sunk to a nine-month low against the US dollar, while petrol prices are racing towards the Sh100-a-litre mark.

Commercial banks Monday exchanged the shilling at about 102 units to the US dollar, a level the Kenyan currency last touched in February.

A weaker currency raises the cost of imports, which then directly impacts on the cost of common goods and services.

A Sh3.38-per-litre increase in the price of petrol last week raised Nairobi pump prices to Sh94.94, indicating a climb toward the Sh100 psychological mark that was last breached before the global fuel price crash.

Kenya’s inflation rate currently stands at 6.5 per cent, an eight-month high.

Currency traders say that the weakening of the shilling is being driven by multiple factors, including heightened demand for dollars by Nairobi-based multinationals paying dividends to foreign shareholders and the after-effects of the US elections which have boosted the greenback.

“Cyclical demand for dollars is high at the moment, from corporates and importers in the sectors of manufacturing and energy. Some corporates are building up their dollar holdings in order to pay dividends,” said a currency dealer at a commercial bank who requested anonymity fearing reprisals from the regulator.

Safaricom and EABL, which have significant British ownership, are gearing up to pay out dividends of Sh1.44 and Sh5.5 a share respectively at the end of this month.

Their majority shareholders, Vodafone (Safaricom) and Diageo (EABL), are set to get a combined Sh25 billion, translating into a foreign exchange outflow of about $248 million.

Risk aversion

The global risk aversion hitting emerging markets in reaction to the election of Donald Trump as US president has also seen some investors shift their funds to safer havens such as US bonds.

This has put pressure on currencies like the shilling, the South African rand, Turkish lira, Indian rupee and the other East African currencies.

“The shilling has indeed been under pressure over the past couple of weeks. I believe this is primarily on the back of portfolio investors exiting not only the equity market but also from their infrastructure bond positions,” said Stanbic regional economist Jibran Qureishi.