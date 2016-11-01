Delayed payments put consultants in trouble

Politics and policy

Two companies named in the Ministry of Health’s internal audit as having received payments from an unauthorised budget have protested their association with the scandal, insisting the money was for a 2013 consultancy job they did for the national government.

Bulecon Associates and Mecoy Consultants, which were part of a consortium including Otieno Odongo and Partners and Nyaundi Architects, were unfairly dragged into the mess because of the ministry’s decision to pay them using an unauthorised vote.

Documents seen by the Business Daily show that the firms had a pending payment from May 2014 arising from designs work they did for the planned upgrade of Nanyuki Level Five Hospital to a teaching and referral facility.

The interim internal audit named the four firms among 12 companies that received a total of Sh413 million in unauthorised overpayments from the Construction of Buildings budget vote.

The internal audit report that was submitted to Health secretary Cleopa Mailu indicated that “whereas the funds were allocated for construction of buildings, payments made to the firms do not appear to have been used for the authorised purpose.’’

The consortium of four firms in 2013 won a contract with Nyaundi as the architects, Bulecon as quantity surveyors, Mecoy as mechanical and electrical engineers, while Otieno Odongo was to take charge of civil and structural engineering.

The firms completed the works in early 2014 and had the designs approved by the Ministry of Works who were the supervisors of the project.

In May 16, 2014, the consortium submitted a fee note of Sh280.8 million for the works but were only paid Sh71 million nine months later.