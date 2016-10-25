Deloitte wants CMA push for penalties over CMC dismissed

Money Markets

Deloitte & Touche wants the court to dismiss an application by Capital Markets Authority (CMA) seeking to have it and former CMC Holdings finance director Sobakchand Shah pay stiff penalties on claims that it abetted fraud and mismanagement at the motor vehicle franchise five years ago.

The CMA is appealing a decision by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) disciplinary committee (DC) made on November 4, 2014.

The regulator says the committee did not properly consider and appreciate the matters before it, thus failing to penalise Deloitte while giving Mr Shah lenient punishment in relation to the alleged offence.

The auditor has stated that the appeal is an abuse of the court process and must fail. “The appeal does not disclose any valid grounds upon which the High Court can interfere with the findings of the DC,” argues Deloitte.

Deloitte adds that there was no complaint against it and that all CMA had requested the ICPAK to do was to call upon the audit firm (Deloitte) to demonstrate performance of their audit in compliance with international standards of auditing.

“The gaps as identified by CMA related to the corporate governance of CMC Holdings Ltd and is not aligned to our overall responsibilities when conducting an audit of financial statements in accordance with international standards of auditing,” says Deloitte & Touche in court papers.

The audit firm said notwithstanding the absence of a complaint falling under the provisions of section 30(1) of the Accountants Act, the ICPAK committee took up the matter and made its decision.

The CMA is aggrieved by ICPAK’s decision of recommending that no further action be taken against Deloitte & Touche, but the audit firm maintains that regulator did not indicate which of the 19 grounds spelt out in the Act it (Deloitte) stood accused of.