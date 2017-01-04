Demand for cement falls on low mega projects uptake

Money Markets

Savannah Cement CEO Ronald Ndegwa. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The growth in consumption of cement slowed down in the third quarter of 2016 compared to a similar period in 2015 as demand from major infrastructure projects fell.

Third quarter economic growth data produced by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the year-on-year quarterly growth of cement consumption fell to 5.3 per cent in 2016 compared to 11.5 per cent in 2015, largely due to the completion of civil works on the first phase of the standard gauge railway (SGR).

The data shows that Kenyans took up 1.52 million tonnes of cement in the three months to September 2016, compared to 1.45 million tonnes in the same period in 2015 and 1.3 million tonnes in 2014.

The decline in cement demand was in line with a general slowdown in the construction sector.

“The construction sector grew by 9.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 compared to 15.6 per cent growth in the same quarter of 2015. The slowed growth was mirrored in the consumption of cement that decelerated from 11 per cent in the third quarter of 2015 to 5.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2016,” said KNBS in the gross domestic report report released last week.

“At the same time, imports of construction materials used in the quarter declined in key items such as steel and bars, and bitumen. This was partly on account of a considerable reduction in civil works of the SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi that is in its final phase.”

The massive railway project and a number of major road projects have driven up the demand for cement in Kenya in recent years.

The real estate sector’s fast growth has in recent years also boosted the cement industry.

Last year was, however, not so bright for the sector with the Hass Consult research showing that property prices increased by just 1.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2016, compared to three per cent increase in a similar quarter in 2015.

With demand slowing down, cement production contracted in the third quarter of last year compared to 2015, falling to 1.61 million tonnes from 1.69 million tonnes.

Cement producers are increasingly adapting their production capacity to match the demand in the market, avoiding the extra costs associated with overproduction.

“The horizon has changed now from producer driven to customer driven production,” Savannah Cement chief executive Ronald Ndegwa told the Business Daily in a recent interview.

With more infrastructure projects in the pipeline, however, such as the second and third phases of the SGR and the Lamu South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor construction, some have announced plans to expand capacity in anticipation of future demand.