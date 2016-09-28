Deputy CJ candidate roots for well trained judges

Politics and policy

Judge Lydia Awino Achode says planning would see the judges hear petitions away from their stations.

As a Deputy Chief Justice, High Court Judge Lydia Awino Achode would push for “proper” preparations including training of judges and magistrates to ensure expeditious handling of election petitions.

Justice Achode would also organise transport for magistrates and judges to hear petitions filed outside their duty stations as a way of promoting fair rulings.

“If we identify the team in advance, train them and plan for the dates which they will be out of their stations, they would not be disgruntled,” she told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview panel on Wednesday.

To her, it would not matter the number of days the Supreme Court takes to determine presidential petitions as adequate preparation would ensure that set deadlines are met.

The apex court currently has 14 days allowed by law to determine the matters though there are proposals to have the same extended to 30.

Senior Counsel Joyce Miguda Majiwa, who also appeared before the JSC interview panel, said an extension of the 14-day window was preferable to give the lawyers and judges or magistrates ample time.

“The registrar of political parties and the electoral commission also have a role to play in the process and need to be held accountable,” she said.

The two applicants told the commissioners that their main objective if appointed to the position would be to advance justice and ensure it is accessible to all Kenyans.

Justice Achode told the commissioners that she had firsthand experience with the cartels during her time as registrar and was in a position to fight corruption plaguing the judiciary since she at the time was able to setup structures that are working to date.

She also recommended the appointments of commissioners of assize with specific terms of reference and mandates to help in reducing the 500,000 backlog of cases the judiciary faces.

Ms Majiwa a lawyer with 27 years’ experience said she has throughout her career been an impartial and independent minded individual which would enable her institute objectivity within the judiciary both as an administrator and an officer of the court.

She was adamant on the issue of abortion that the law must be maintained adding that it was only permitted within certain parameters.