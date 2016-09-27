Deputy CJ post candidate against prosecuting children in courts for adults

Politics and policy

Concern over child offenders arraigned in courts designed for adults emerged as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) kicked off its search for the next Deputy Chief Justice.

Court of Appeal judge Agnes Murgor said she would set up a parallel justice system for underage offenders if she were appointed the country’s second highest ranking judge.

“There is a lot of stigma attached to child offenders and having such a separate system would help deal with cases expeditiously, enabling them to either carry out their sentences or serve them in community rehabilitation programmes,” she told the JSC interview panel.

High Court judge Abida Ali-Aroni, who appeared before the panel earlier on, defended her move of reduced sentences for sex offence cases that involved young people saying it was not possible to refer to the Sexual Offenses Act without considering the Children’s Act.

“There seems to be a lacuna in the Sexual Offences Act that fails to take into consideration the interests of young persons. The Act was designed to deal with perpetrators who are adults and prey on children,” Justice Aroni said.

But while Justice Aroni was of the opinion that the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule should be at the discretion of Parliament, Justice Murgor challenged the JSC to “set the ball of progressive appointments rolling” by appointing two women to the three vacancies in the Supreme Court.

Justice Murgor, an appellate judge based in Kisumu, said she had good working relations with the nominated Chief Justice David Maraga which would go on if she was chosen to become his deputy.