Public officials on company boards under the spotlight as M’Mbijiwe quits Bamburi

Money Markets

Central Bank of Kenya deputy governor Sheila M’Mbijiwe. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) deputy governor Sheila M’Mbijiwe has become the second high-ranking bureaucrat to quit the board of listed Bamburi Cement, turning the spotlight on other civil servants holding directorships in private companies.

Ms M’Mbijiwe communicated her move to resign from the cement-maker at a board meeting held on Thursday last week but did not disclose the reasons behind the exit.

The sudden U-turn by the 58-year-old senior CBK executive — who also sits on the banking regulator’s Monetary Policy Committee — comes barely five months after Ms M’Mbijiwe was re-elected a director at Bamburi.

“The board of directors of the company at a board meeting held earlier today accepted the resignation of Sheila M’Mbijiwe, with regret,” Bamburi said in a regulatory filing dated November 24.

She becomes the second public official to exit Bamburi Cement after Mutua Kilaka, Treasury financial secretary, who left the firm in August 2014 after an eight-month stint.

Her decision to leave the Bamburi Cement board after a 10-year stint shifts focus to other public officers serving as directors in private firms including Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo at Britam.

The Constitution expressly bars public servants, who are paid from taxpayers’ money, from taking up any other gainful employment.

A majority of public servants have quit the boards of private companies following increased scrutiny on benefiting from taxpayer resources while also representing the interests of private sector.

Chief registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi quit the board of Crown Paints Kenya in June 2014.

Public Service Commission boss Margaret Kobia exited the board of tyre-maker Sameer Africa after barely three weeks in office.

Others who have left private company boards are Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Sarah Serem who left loss-making Mumias Sugar Company last year, former Transport PS Nduva Muli (Britam), ex Agriculture PS and now CS Sicily Kariuki (Commercial Bank of Africa).

Lucy Waithaka who chairs Eveready East Africa and sits in the board of Sasini, served in this positions when she was general manager at the Export Promotion Council, a post she quit this year.