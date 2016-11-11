Desai House and the family property war that could destroy its place in history

Home

In 2008, Desai House was gazetted as a national monument in light of its historical significance.

“It is ironic that the very group of people —Indian construction workers — brought in by the British to consolidate their rule in Kenya was the very class that brought in anti-imperialist ideologies and experiences from India,” Tony Omondi, scholar.

By 1902, the colonial administration had established a three-tier system of racial segregation in Kenya comprising Whites, Indians and Africans, in that descending order.

Segregation extended from residential areas to schools, hospitals, clubs and restaurants. Although the Indian was regarded as being a rung up on the African, he was still way below white people in status. Africans were described as being “smelly” while Indians were said to be “over-scented.”

Lady Delamere was once quoted as remarking “to be within measurable distance of an Indian coolie is very disagreeable”.

Indians, like Africans, were required to pay taxes to the colonial government which the whites did not have to pay. Indian businessmen were not allowed to trade in the high streets of Nairobi which were reserved for white entrepreneurs. Toilets were marked European, Asian and African. Trains had coaches marked “Europeans only.”

In 1906, Lord Elgin, the Colonial Secretary made the “Elgin Pledge” assuring that the “White Highlands” would be reserved for Europeans and excluding Indians from holding them. In the same year a Legislative Council was established in the country which further disenfranschised Indians despite the fact that they outnumbered Europeans by a ratio of four to one and were the highest urban tax payers.

Up to then, Indians had been largely apathetic to politics but these measures spurred them to defend their rights by taking joint political action. Their early leader was none other than Alibhai Mulla Jeevanjee.

As the Indian community pursued their rights, they also assisted up and coming African leaders like Harry Thuku and Jomo Kenyatta. Jashbhai Motibhai Desai arrived in Mombasa in 1925 and, in his own words, found a beautiful country with a lovely climate and friendly people. With time, he became a successful insurance underwriter.

After Harry Thuku was arrested in 1922, Jomo Kenyatta became the Secretary General of the Kikuyu Central Organisation and was nominated to represent the group’s grievances to the British Colonial Office in London. J.M.Desai was among many Indians who contributed generously to his first trip to London in 1929.

In 1937, J.M. Desai purchased a house on 2nd Parklands Avenue which later came to be known as Desai House. The building is a split-level bungalow whose walls are built in butch stone to the front and side elevations and rendered and painted to the rear elevation.

The original roof was covered under corrugated iron sheets but was later converted to concrete tiles. Floors are mainly finished in parquet with terazzo to wet areas while doors are made of panelled timber.

Windows are glazed in standard steel casements supported in timber frames.

The building is in a surprisingly good state of repair for its age of more than 80 years.

J.M. Desai and his wife Shushila entertained lavishly and without discrimination. Desai House was the venue for many meetings of African leaders in the 1940s and 50s while planning for the liberation of our country.