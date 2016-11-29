Diabetes awareness could reduce rising patient deaths

Home

Blood glucose screening: A diabetes patient requires a daily insulin dose to stabilise sugar levels in the blood. PHOTO | FILE

At least 20,000 Kenyans die from diabetes every year, according to Ministry of Health (MoH) statistics.

The data further shows that 700,000 suffer from the disease though two-thirds of them do not know that they have the disease.

November is a month of creating awareness on the disease whose rapid growth is worrying health officials in the country.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is Eyes on Diabetes. Health experts are calling for early screening to reduce the risk of complications associated with the disease.

Catherine Ndwiga from the Kenya Defeat Diabetes Association (KDDA) said that even with early diagnosis diabetics still succumb to its effects due to the high cost of treating and managing the ailment.

Ms Ndwiga, 34, was born with diabetes and has lived with it all her life. She suffers from vision and kidney problems as well as hypertension brought about by the disease.

Dr Eric Njenga, a diabetologist at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), said that the complications are preventable through appropriate treatment and regular check-ups.

“But if a patient lacks adequate financial resources to access recommended healthcare services then the disease ends up taking a toll on them,” he said.

A diabetes patient requires a daily insulin dose to stabilise sugar levels in the blood. The medicine costs between Sh700 and Sh3,000 per month depending on the type of diabetes and amount of insulin that one uses.

Public hospitals sell the medicine at a subsidised rate of Sh200 but most experience frequent stock-outs, thus forcing patients to buy the medicine from private pharmacies where prices fluctuate based on demand.

To monitor their sugar levels, diabetics need to buy a glucometer which costs about Sh3,000. They also need syringes, needles and glucose testing slips totalling about Sh4,000 monthly.

Dr Njenga said that patients also pay between Sh10,000 and Sh15,000 after every three months for kidney, urine and cholesterol tests aimed at preventing hypertension, renal and heart disease linked to the ailment. They also need annual eye check-ups.

“Of course most people are unable to meet all these costs. So many succumb to complications and you can lose them after just a few months,” said Ms Ndwiga. The MoH has been tapping public-private partnerships to address some of these financial hurdles.

For instance, Novo Nordisk, the world’s largest insulin producer, gives children in selected public hospitals glucometers, insulin and glucose testing slips at no cost until they reach 21 years.