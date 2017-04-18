Home Diagnosis holds the key to ending the TB epidemic

A medical worker is pictured at a mobile testing facilities for Tuberculosis (TB). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tuberculosis is the world’s deadliest infectious disease. In 2015, 1.4 million people died from TB, an astounding number given that proper diagnosis and treatment is available and could have saved most of those lives.

WHO estimated that 10.4 million people fell ill with the disease, yet only 6.1 million were diagnosed and linked to care.

TB is also one of the leading causes of death in Kenya, despite a steady reduction in the number of infected individuals over the last decade.

Kenya is ranked by WHO as one of the 14 countries with the highest burden of TB, multidrug-resistant TB and TB/HIV co-infected patients, with over 81,000 infected individuals in 2015.

Provision of care and treatment for TB patients begins with confirmation of the existence of the disease.

Laboratory-based testing is the gold standard for diagnosing tuberculosis.

Depending on the method used, laboratory tests can also provide critical information about drug resistance, which can guide clinicians in selecting the most effective therapy for a patient.

In 2010, a new diagnostic test, Xpert MTB/RIF©, was released and has since been implemented in over 130 countries globally.

To date, Kenya has over 130 of the GeneXpert© instruments that run the cartridge-based test, spread across all 47 counties.

In the facilities where they are located, they are typically used as the primary TB diagnostic.

This ground-breaking test detects the presence of TB and resistance to the most potent anti-TB drug, rifampicin.

Test results are delivered in less than two hours, a huge improvement over the two months or more that it can take to get results with other tests.

The robustness of the GeneXpert© instrument, and the simplified user and infrastructure requirements, are advantages that have enabled countries like Kenya to successfully incorporate the TB test into routine case finding.

Xpert MTB/RIF© has also proved valuable as a disease surveillance tool.

The World Health Organization recommends that every five years, countries conduct prevalence surveys to ascertain the burden of disease and whether it is decreasing, stable or increasing.

However, for years Kenya has relied on WHO estimates rather than directly measuring the TB burden.

Just last year, between July 2015 and July 2016, Kenya conducted its first national TB prevalence survey since independence.

Though it was effectively the first of its kind, the survey was fully digitalized and included real time data analysis.

The latest diagnostic technologies were also used, including digital mobile x-rays and the Xpert MTB/RIF©.

Though other countries have used Xpert MTB/RIF© in their TB surveys, typically it is reserved for specific cases.

Kenya and Cambodia are the only countries that have used it on all study participants, with notable impact.

During the World TB Day commemorations on the 24th of March, the Ministry of Health (MOH) released the findings of the survey.

The burden of disease, 558 cases per 100,000 population is substantially higher than previous estimates of 233 per 100,000 population.

This means that approximately 40 per cent of TB infected individuals go undetected and untreated annually, leading to further disease transmission.

Reaching this conclusion was, in large part, thanks to the fact that the Xpert MTB/RIF© was able to detect 78% of the TB-infected individuals compared to the commonly used smear microscopy which detected less than half.

The accuracy of survey outcomes is critical, as the results inform MOH priorities for addressing the TB epidemic in Kenya.