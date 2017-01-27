Did my cancer surgery fail?

Magazines

I n 2015, I was diagnosed with colon (intestinal) cancer. I had several scans and reviews by cancer specialists and surgeons during this period and they explained to me that there were no signs that my cancer had spread. It was with this in mind that I accepted to go ahead and have surgery to remove the segment of the intestine that had the cancer. This was done in December 2015. The surgeons re-assured me that the cancer was completely taken out during the operation. I then went on to have chemotherapy. During a recent visit to my doctor, they repeated a scan of my abdomen and chest and told me that the cancer is now in my liver and lungs (apparently it spread there from the intestines). How is this possible? I thought my doctors removed all the cancer from my body during the operation. Did they miss some of it? I am devastated. What is going on with my body?

Let me start off by saying that you are a very brave woman. Battling cancer is a difficult journey. What you are going through is not uncommon in patients with colon cancers. Cancer cells seem to have found a new home in your liver and lungs. This is medically known as “metastasis” and it occurs when cancer cells travel in the blood stream from one organ to another. Usually one of the first places for colon cancer cells to spread to is the liver. This is because of the way the blood circulation between these two organs is closely linked. It has also been known spread to other organs such as the lungs, brain and bladder.

Signs of cancer

Now, during surgery to remove colon cancer, the doctor cuts out the section with the disease alongside some surrounding healthy tissue in an attempt to ensure that he/she clears your body of any visible disease. At the operation, they also look around for any obvious signs of cancer in other parts of your belly. The section of intestine that is cut out is then taken to the laboratory and assessed under a microscope to confirm that indeed it was a cancer and to see if the section from which the intestine was cut out has been left cancer-free. You then receive chemotherapy in an attempt to destroy any cancer cells that may have been left in your body.

Now, despite this treatment, cancer can still spread to other body parts (like your case). It has been known to happen even in patients who had “successful” surgery to remove the original cancer. It is not fully understood why some patients’ cancers spread despite therapy whilst others don’t.

Now, do not despair. There may be a solution for you. It would involve your cancer specialists, a liver surgeon and a chest (thoracic) surgeon. New advances in the field of cancer surgery allow for treatment of the disease that has spread to places like the lung or liver. Modern treatment involves either surgery (to cut out the section of the lung or liver with the cancer), one can also get chemotherapy directed specifically to the sections of the liver with the cancer (chemoembolization) or one can use microwaves or heat created by radio waves to destroy the cancer cells (medically known as ‘microwave’ and ‘radiofrequency ablation’ respectively). Some of these therapy modalities are available locally, however, you must be assessed thoroughly to decide which treatment option is best suited for you.

At this stage, I would strongly advise you to get counselling. You need emotional support to help you deal with this next step of your journey. If you have a partner/spouse/children/close friend, go with them. It is important for those around you to know what you are feeling and how you are coping with your situation. Resist the urge to isolate yourself.

Support groups

Currently, there are several cancer support groups in Kenya (these include Faraja Cancer Support and Kenya Cancer Network). Try and get in touch with them. They can offer you and your family some guidance and support as you contemplate your next step. You can also talk to your doctor about support groups in your hospital.

Try and eat healthily (even if you have little or no appetite) and try and maintain a healthy weight. Do not use supplement vitamin and mineral tablets as a substitute for good food. Your body needs all the strength it can get.

Lastly, given that colon cancer has been known to have genetic risk factors, it is important for your children (if you have any) and your siblings to go have themselves screened for cancer. This can be done at any major private and some public hospitals.

All the best with your therapy.