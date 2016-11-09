When I grow up: Digital literacy classes for children in Nairobi

Magazines

Mr Kabuthia Riunge, the co-founder of Digikids, takes children through a lesson at Strathmore University’s Student Centre. PHOTO | THOMAS RAJULA

On a Saturday morning at Strathmore University, Kabuthia Riunge is teaching basic concepts of robotics to a class of children aged six to nine years.

Across the hallway, Diana Mutheu is taking pre-teens through a theory class.

“I want you to think like a computer,” she tells them.

In yet another class, teens are learning to channel their energy and creativity into a new computer game.

A decade ago, the skills that these children are learning would have been the exclusive domain of university-educated computer scientists and engineers.

Today, robotics and programming are becoming educational pastimes for children. This is a glimpse into a future where literacy is measured not just in reading and writing — but also in the fluency of the language of computers.

“The language of the future is coding. Actually, this is not really the language of the future, it is the language of today,” says Mr Riunge.

Mr Riunge and Ms Mutheu started accepting children into their digital literacy programme, Digikids, in May this year. Students sacrifice half their Saturdays and some of their school holidays to learn computer skills. The response is good.

“In our first holiday programme, we had to turn students away because we didn’t have enough facilities,” says Ms Mutheu.

The Digikids programme costs Sh13,000 per semester or Sh8,500 weekly when schools are closed. This is only one of a number of digital literacy programmes in Nairobi that are targeting children. Across town in Kileleshwa, technology firm Appframe offers Saturday lessons for children as young as seven at a cost of Sh2,000 per session.

At Code Club, the price is Sh6,000 per month.

These coding academies are finding ready market among parents who are eager to give their children a head-start in a tech-focused world.

Children get access to gadgets early in life when, at home, they play with parents’ phones and tablets.

“We thought, kids are already playing games on computers and smartphones. Why not teach them to make these games themselves?” says Mr Riunge.