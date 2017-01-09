Digital revolution was created by hackers, geniuses and geeks

Magazines

The origin of the tech industry and the advancements that have created the worlds wealthiest people is summed up beautifully in the words of Brutus in Shakespeare’s ‘‘Julius Caesar’’, “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.”

In recognizing the motivation in men and taking action with perfect timing, you can have your name emblazoned in the history books and make a few shillings in the process.

Isaac Walterson, in his book ‘‘The Innovators,’’ writes an authoritative history of the digital revolution of such significance that if the Nicene Council were held today, it would be added to the Bible immediately after the Book of Revelations.

Perhaps it has not been divinely inspired, but the chronology of the last 150 years of the most significant invention of our time is full of cases, anecdotes, philosophy, history and the art that has truly made us gods in the chrysalis.

In the beginning there was chaos and Charles Babbage said ‘let there be an Analytical Engine’ — a general purpose computer that could carry out a variety of different operations based on programming instructions given to it. Little did he know that he was one hundred years ahead of his time and by 1946 after the construction of ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer), the first fully electronic and digital computer, did the vision of the Analytical Engine truly come to life.

Perhaps it was in the words of Ada Lovelace who provided the prophetic inspiration for the modern computer, that it was a machine that enhanced our productivity through a marriage of science and art, or what she called poetical science.

Through that vision, the concept of the computer stretched beyond arithmetic and logic and the core of the digital age was born, that any piece of content, data or information — music, text, pictures, numbers, symbols, sounds, video — could be expressed in digital form and manipulated by machines.

None of these ideas would come to life without collaboration and the classic example of this comes from John Mauchly who travelled the US gleaning insights from a variety of experiences, conversations, and observations and combining them into powerful ideas.

Mauchly also had the inclination to work with teams filled with varied talents to develop what came to be known as the first electronic general-purpose computer.

A new idea comes suddenly and in a rather intuitive way,” Albert Einstein once said, “but intuition is nothing but the outcome of earlier intellectual experience.”

On a corporate level, the industry owes its success to the collaboration between the government, the military, the universities and eventually the corporations that brought policy, funding, practical application, experimentation, knowledge, and a business model to the party.

The string of pioneers worked collaboratively and the book is full of dynamic duos such as those of Dave Packard and Bill Hewlett of HP, Bill Gates and Paul Allen of Microsoft, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak of Apple, Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google, and earlier figures like Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore of Intel.

It goes to show that innovation comes from teams more often than from the eureka moments of lone geniuses, and as brilliant as the many inventors of the Internet and computer were, they achieved most of their advances through teamwork.

Another key to fielding a great team is paring visionaries, who can generate ideas, with operating managers, who can execute them. Visions without execution are hallucinations.