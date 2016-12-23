Distribution of Class One tablets pushed to March on production hitch

Politics and policy

Class One pupils at Mwangea Primary School in Voi use tablets during a lesson. The Jubilee government flagship project has remained elusive since 2013 and President Uhuru Kenyatta had promised that it would be concluded by the end of this year. PHOTO | FILE

The provision of tablets to Standard One pupils, which was to be concluded this month, has now been pushed to March next year following procurement hitches in China.

Out of the targeted 1.2 million pupils, the government has only been able to provide about 200,000 learners with the digital devices.

The Jubilee government flagship project has remained elusive since 2013 and President Uhuru Kenyatta had promised that it would be concluded by the end of this year.

ICT Authority acting chief executive officer Robert Mugo said production delays in China led to the spill-over effect.

“We thought we would have served the schools by December. We have since revised delivery schedules to public schools to March 2017,” Mr Mugo told the Business Daily.

Despite winning the Sh17 billion tender early this year to assemble the tablets, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Moi University are yet to put together the devices.

Mr Mugo said JKUAT will start assembling in January and Moi University in March.

“Moi University is slotted to assemble 166,000 devices, while JKUAT will assemble 100, 000,” Mr Mugo said.

He added that the importation will be concluded in January with Moi University expected to ship in 720,684 and JKUAT 329,000, which totals to 1,049,684 tablets.

Increased cost

With the importation, the government has projected that the cost will go up to Sh28 billion.

Previously the government had planned to import 600,000 tablets from China with the rest assembled locally .

In October the government started distribution of the tablets to selected schools across the country with all Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries overseeing the execise.