Doctors to miss pay, face sacking for refusal to end strike

A striking doctor holds a placard. The High Court has since declared the strike illegal. PHOTO | FILE

Striking doctors, who will not have resumed work by close of business Wednesday won’t be paid their salaries, the Council of Governors (CoG) said yon Monday.

The announcement was made at the end of a six-hour meeting with Ministry of Health officials that sought to end a pay dispute that has lasted 37 days, causing pain and death countrywide.

“County Public Service Boards have been instructed to apply the relevant processes to commence dismissals and to recover any money that may have been paid to doctors who have not been working,” said CoG chairman Peter Munya.

The CoG maintained that the 40 per cent offer that was made to the doctors last week still stands and that defiant medics who will not have reported back to work by end of day Wednesday will face the sack.

The offer, which President Uhuru Kenyatta made to the doctors when he met their representatives at State House Mombasa last week, would see the least-paid doctor take home Sh196,989 a month up from the current Sh140,244.

The pay increase includes allowances due to the doctors in various job groups.

Mr Munya who is also the Meru governor, spoke in Nairobi at the end of the meeting.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials last week disclosed that seven out of the 47 counties had withheld December salaries of more than 300 striking doctors.

Mombasa, Bomet, Kwale, Siaya, Nakuru, Nairobi counties are still holding onto the doctors’ pay.

The CoG said county governments will from Wednesday be free to re-advertise and recruit doctors for vacant positions left by those who will be considered to have absconded duty if they refuse to resume work.

The High Court has since declared the strike illegal.

Mr Munya said that 700 medical students who graduated recently and were to be posted by the national government will now have to wait for the counties to advertise available jobs.

“From today, there will be no direct posting of doctors,” said Mr Munya – meaning the newly-graduated medics have to apply for the vacant positions.

KMPDU secretary-general Ouma Oluga said that the 700 new doctors, who must undergo a one-year internship before being posted, shall join the strike.