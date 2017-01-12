Doctor's union officials get one-month suspended sentence for defying court

Politics and policy

Some of the doctors who had filled a courtroom in Nairobi for the ruling over the doctors' strike, January 12, 2017. The Labour court has sentenced doctors' union officials a to a one-month suspended jail term and ordered them to suspend the strike. PHOTO | MAUREEN KAKAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

The Labour court has sentenced doctors' union officials to a one-month suspended jail term.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KPMDU) officials to finalise negotiations within two weeks and also call of strike.

If after two weeks the strike is not called off, the six KPMDU officials will be locked up in jail for the remaining two weeks, the judge ruled.

She ruled that should the six fail to heed the court order, they will consequently be arrested and locked up at Langata Women's Prison, or Industrial Area or Kamiti prisons for the men.

Weak leaders

In her ruling, Justice Wasilwa condemned the officials for being weak leaders and not being able to make a decision on behalf of their members.

The officials had pleaded with her to be given a lenient sentence saying that the decision to call off strike lies with their members and not them in their own individual capacity.

The judge has also sternly said that there is no existing collective bargaining agreement (CBA) registered hence the strike must be called off.

Defy ruling

Shortly after the verdict was issued, doctors in their numbers held a meeting at the Railways Members Club in Nairobi where they said, “Jailing our union leaders will not get us back to work”.

The doctors accused the government of engaging in rhetoric instead of handling their issues.

"We are even ready to go back to work but what equipment or gloves are there in the hospitals for our work?" Dr Kabaa Kimani a consultant surgeon at the Kenyatta National Hospital said in an address to the doctors.

Dr Kimani added, “You cannot retain doctors in public sector if you are paying MCAs more than these health workers. Ask Matiangi to speak to his colleagues in Health ministry.”

“How do they expect us to negotiate with a noose down our neck?” he posed.