Don’t cut marketing budget ahead of the August elections

Magazines

A time to make tough decisions: Don’t make the mistake of starving marketing of the much-needed funds; this is the time to win more customers. PHOTO | FILE

This year starts with uncertainty and mixed feeling about business prospects. Two factors seem to bother most individuals and firms.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

First is the effect of the law capping banks interest rates and secondly, the general elections in August.

The capping of interest rates has already made it hard for many small firms to access much needed financing from formal lenders. Banks are hardly processing loosely unsecured facilities.

The uncertainties of general election are, therefore, like pouring salt in an open wound. In the circumstances things are falling apart in the market. Investors are no longer at ease, companies are freezing hiring or sending home some employees either to stay afloat or cut costs in anticipation of a tough year.

Well, for those who have done business SWOT analysis those issues are mostly likely captured among others as threats. Nearly everyone in the market will be affected.

The loss of jobs, cost-cutting and precautionary measures by your key accounts, loss of purchasing power and general pessimistic mood of the market are some of the things that will likely affect your business this year.

However, there is hope. As a business owner, the most important thing that will define your business this year is actually not what is happening around you, although it matters. The key determiner is how you react to what happens around you.

During hard or uncertain times people and businesses tend to react and act in many ways, mostly irrational in desperation to make things better and forget the big picture.

One of the most common mistakes many firms make is cutting cost in critical areas and end up making the situation worse.

While cutting costs is a good idea, it must be taken with a pinch of salt. It is one of the most delicate of all business actions during tough times. This is because the most likely culprit is the marketing budget, yet marketing is without a doubt the most important success factor in any business.

To most people marketing expenditure is seen as an expense rather than an investment. Some marketing elements such as product development and branding are long-term investment and it’s difficult to show returns on expenditure.

Even short-terms activities like prospecting and lead generating marketing have a time lag between spending and bringing in sales revenue.

This, however, should not diminish their importance at all times.

Cost-cutting becomes even trickier when initiated or managed by accountants and managers who may have little knowledge of customer needs or branding.