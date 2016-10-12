Don’t sell simply because a client is eager to buy

Home

A car salesman. Driven by the desire to make a quick sale, it is easy to lose sight of what business you are in and who feeds it. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

It is amazing the sales lessons you can glean from simple, common experiences. Two happened to me, which have inspired this article.

One early morning, 16 years ago, in a remote part of Kenya, my girlfriend and I hopped into a matatu; the kind with forms at the back where you sit staring at each other.

One hour later a third passenger joined us. Of course we were bored to our teeth by then and another hour later negotiated with the driver for the third time to agree to our proposal: that we buy all the seats and start the journey.

It was a brilliant idea, my urbanite mind told me. I even felt beholden to educate this country bumpkin on how to do business.

I was ready to buy but he wasn’t selling. Close to four hours later, and with still three passengers to go, he finally revved the engine and the most comical thing happened.

Darting around like a headless chicken, we stopped at a dispensary, a school, the market and three other places picking passengers at each.

We even picked one outside his house, and another we waited for as she finished a conversation! When the dashing hither and thither ended, the matatu was full, and mercifully the trip began.

The driver told me: “I would have sold to you and made my money. But what about tomorrow? You won’t be here; and my passengers would have felt betrayed.” I was humbled.

All along I was the foolish one. This seller intimately understood his product and buyers. He welcomed new buyers (me for instance) but never lost sight of which side his bread was buttered.

Not even the allure of a quick sale shifted his focus. His attitude was like that of the aged fruit seller who told me, “Nikukuuzia zote leo kesho nitauzia nani? (If I sold all my fruits to you today, to whom will I sell tomorrow?).” I had made the same pitch to her: sell to us all your fruits.

Turned out she had positioned herself to fulfil demand of buyers who met for a weekly agricultural briefing at a church. Selling me all her fruits would have met her sales targets but compromised sustainability.

Driven by the desire to make a quick sale, it is easy to lose sight of what business you are in and who feeds it.

A globally recognised car hire firm I know was renowned for having steady local car hire jobs.

Many car owners were happy to hire out their vehicles to the firm because they were always assured of work. Then one day a contingent of the US army came to town and it wanted to hire vehicles for six months and was paying a premium.