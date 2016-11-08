Double taxation looms in plan to privatise Kenya’s major highways

Politics and policy

A billboard erected by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) on February 10, 2016 on the Nairobi Southern Bypass near the Lang'ata Road overpass indicates a toll station on the highway will be put up soon. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Motorists will soon start paying user fees on five major highways as Kenya moves to introduce tolling, setting up millions of commuters for double taxation.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Infrastructure ministry officials Monday said plans are underway to introduce user fees on Thika Road, the Southern Bypass, the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, the second Nyali Bridge and the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway.

The move will add a new tax burden on motorists who already pay for the building and maintenance of roads through a levy that is included in petroleum pump prices.

No toll-free alternatives will be provided for those who do not want to pay as is global practice — setting the stage for battles with human and consumer rights groups.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director-general, Peter Mundinia, said the charges would be introduced in partnership with private companies to unlock the Sh380 billion that is needed to expand and maintain roads every year.

Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model announced Monday, the roads will be handed over to private investors to expand and maintain for 30 years during which they will charge user fees to recoup their investment.

Mr Mundinia defended the move, arguing that fuel levy as currently charged is barely enough for road maintenance and must be backed up by tolling to finance construction of new roads.

“If we want to expand we either go to the private sector [toll] because even if we think of going to development partners, there is a limit to how much we can borrow,” Mr Mundinia said.

Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Mosonik said the amounts chargeable in toll fees have yet to be decided because the policy still needs to be subjected to public scrutiny, Cabinet deliberation and parliamentary approval.

“If you were to tell somebody to pay Sh70 (to use Southern bypass), rather than spending, say Sh200 (on fuel) along Uhuru Highway they will choose the former,” he said.

Double taxation

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) through its secretary-general, Stephen Mutoro, said it will oppose the plan as it amounts to double taxation and a breach of the principles of fairness in government policy.

Mr Mutoro said charging user fees on some roads amounts to punishing people whose only crime will be to live or do business in certain parts of the country.