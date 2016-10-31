Drop the façade and tap into your vulnerability for strength

Magazines

“Being vulnerable does not have to be threatening. Just have the courage to be sincere, open and honest. This opens the door to deeper communication all around. It creates self-empowerment and the kind of connections with others we all want in life. Speaking from the heart frees us from the secrets that burden us. These secrets are what make us sick or fearful. Speaking truth helps you get clarity on your real heart directives.” (Sara Paddison)

Daring greatly means the courage to be vulnerable. It means to show up and be seen. To ask for what you need. To talk about how you are feeling and in the end to have hard conversations.

I looked up on Wikipedia the meaning of vulnerability and found that, “vulnerability is a weakness which allows an attacker to reduce a system’s information assurance (though mostly it was in relation to the computer security).

And interestingly it was added that vulnerability is the intersection of three elements: a system susceptibility or flaw, attacker access to the flaw, and attacker capability to exploit the flaw.”

This theory could easily be extended into vulnerability of humans, capable of being physically or emotionally wounded or being open to attack or damage.

Vulnerability is often seen as a negative trait, a sign of weakness and failing. And that’s probably why, anyone who is remotely, vulnerable is looked down upon.

In my opinion, vulnerability is not something related to fear, grief and disappointment.

It is actually a strength that innately everyone possesses, but we fail to recognise it or accept it due to societal pressures.

In fact it is famously told that, “vulnerability is the birthplace of everything we are hungry for, an accurate measure of courage. Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.”

All of us are vulnerable. The degree, the intensity and the reasons for vulnerability may vary from person to person and from time to time.

However hard we try thinking that we are strong, we need to let go of the façade and accept the fact that it is good to be vulnerable at times. And here is why.

1. You start to accept yourself for who you are for yourself rather than who you should be for others: Most of us look at ourselves from the mirror of others. We want to look a certain way others would appreciate us for, we want to behave a certain way others would like us to and by constantly trying to please others, we miss out on being who we are and what we want to be. We live our lives from others perspective. All because we don’t want to be flawed or criticised. But in the process we lose our own freedom of living.

What if we were a little vulnerable and allow people to make their own opinions about us yet, we accept who we are, as we are? I bet, life would be more beautiful.

2. You start being more confident about yourself: Emotional vulnerability stems from the fact that we don’t want to be rejected by a certain person (who we love or whom we deal with in life or business, or who can potentially have an impact in our business/ lives), certain section of people or society in general.