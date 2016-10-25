Duo eases cargo owners’ headache by linking them to transporters

Magazines

Senga.co, a web-based application, matches people who need to move goods with trucks conveniently. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

June Odongo’s painful experience when moving houses while residing in the United States left her wondering why someone had not come up with a solution to the inefficiencies in the sector.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“There was a lack of visibility from the suppliers’ end. It was frustrating to have to wait for days to get responses from players in the market. I wondered why the sector was not predictable and the cost of services expensive,” she said.

More frustrating was her experience in Kenya where she came across exploitative middlemen, who largely dominate the logistics sector, known to overcharge individuals seeking transportation services.

“It turned out that this is a global problem. That the industry is faced with the same issues everywhere,” she said.

After moving to Nairobi, Ms Odongo and her business partner studied the market as they sought to set up a venture that would bridge a gap in the transport industry through practical solutions that bring efficiency and cost-effectiveness to both the supplier and client.

They found that the most pressing issues were “friction in transport acquisition, efficiency and fraud.”

The duo chose to improve efficiency and make transportation reliable and easy to source. Inspired by the desire to bring efficiency to the industry and cut the cost of transportation, the duo founded Senga Technologies in January this year.

The software engineers came up with a platform that promises to change how shippers and transporters do their business in Kenya.

Senga, operating as a web-based application (Senga.co) was unveiled in August, with a mobile option in development.

The app links up people who need to move goods with trucks conveniently and without the exploitation that comes with going through middlemen.

‘‘We see technology as a facilitator of solutions, not as the solution itself. It is quite easy to focus on technology and lose sight of the core problem. We are focusing on the problems and their complex nuances, and fitting those into technology; not vice versa. We spend a lot of time understanding our customers and the industries we are serving. This is why we hesitate to be viewed as just an app’’ Ms Odongo says.

The IT firm has a network of trucks for short and long distance journeys. Cargo should be between one and 30 tonnes. The firm charges fixed rates based on weight and distance. They deduct their commission from the overall amount.

By eliminating middlemen, Senga has reduced transportation prices by almost 50 per cent, Ms Odongo says.

“We have information on how much it takes to run these trucks. And that is how we are able to protect customers, by ensuring that suppliers’ margins are not exploitative,” she says.