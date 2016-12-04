Dutch firm face off with rivals delays digital number plates

Politics and policy

A Dutch company has blocked its Ugandan and Kenyan rivals from signing a Sh1 billion contract for the supply of materials for the proposed new generation number plates, as it seeks to have its bid for the lucrative tender accepted.

J Knieriem, the Dutch company, got court orders stopping the signing after it claimed that it was excluded from the re-evaluation of bids for the multi-billion shilling tender and an appeal against the results that should have seen it win the deal.

The Dutch firm claims in court filings that the Interior ministry carried out a re-evaluation of bids without notifying it, and that the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB) locked it out of an appeal hearing that arose from the fresh assessment of the bids.

The tender, which had been split into two, was for the supply of blank motor number plates and for hot stamping foil.

The blank plates tender was in September awarded to Kenyan firm Tropical Technologies, which had put in a bid of Sh1 billion, while the hot stamping foil deal went to Uganda’s MIG International, which bid Sh140 million. The Dutch firm had placed a bid of Sh1.3 billion for the blank plates tender.

J Knieriem now says that Tropical Technologies did not pass the technical evaluation stage as the local firm failed to obtain a manufacturer’s authorisation, which was mandatory for the tender.

J Knieriem adds that MIG’s Sh140 million bid for the hot stamping foil tender was not the lowest, as it had quoted Sh87 million.

The Dutch firm’s combined bid for the entire project was to cost Sh1.4 billion had it been named the successful bidder.

The Interior ministry further split the hot stamping foil tender into two, and named MIG the winner of one of the lots. It opted to re-advertise the second lot for hot stamping foil, a decision J Knieriem has also challenged.

“Without notification to J Knieriem, a re-evaluation process was carried out and a report was submitted to the board. On September 29, J Knieriem lodged an application requesting the PPARB for an opportunity to be heard. The PPARB refused to hear J Knieriem’s application and went ahead to deliver its decision. Unless the court intervenes, the Interior ministry will enforce the decision of the PPARB to the detriment of J Knieriem,” the Dutch firm says.

But Tropical Technologies says in its response that its alleged failure to obtain a manufacturer’s authorisation was dealt with in an appeal before the PPARB last year and that the matter cannot be determined again in the High Court case.

The local firm insists that the PPARB and Interior ministry were complying with court orders when they re-evaluated bids for the mega deal and dealt with consequent appeals against the results.

“In compliance with the court order, the PPARB reheard all the parties affected by the tender in issue and delivered its award on September 29, 2016. In compliance with the court order, the Interior ministry issued the letter of award to Tropical Technologies who duly accepted on October 14. The present proceedings are therefore overtaken by events and futile,” Tropical Technologies holds.