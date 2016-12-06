E-commerce is here with us, ignore it at your own peril

Home

Let me start here. I am not very good when it comes to IT, but I have an e-mail address.

For the last two weeks, I have been receiving a never-ending stream of e-mails advertising something called Black Friday-related offers.

After the torrents became a bit too much, I decided to look at what “they” were selling. Most were telling me to either go into their stores or purchase items via their website. They were even telling me to buy pizza.

Now for the record, I rarely do e-purchases. The most I will do any year is the odd book on Amazon. So this whole Black Friday business piqued my interest.

Apparently, for millions of Americans, Black Friday is the time to do some serious Christmas shopping —even before the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are gone! Black Black is the Friday after Thanksgiving, and it is one of the major shopping days of the year in the United States— falling anywhere between November 23 and 29.

While it is not recognised as an official US holiday, many employees have the day off, except for those working in retail.

The term “Black Friday” was coined in the 1960s to mark the kickoff to the Christmas shopping season.

“Black” refers to stores moving from the “red” to the “black,” back when accounting records were kept by hand, and red ink indicated a loss, and black a profit. Ever since the start of the modern Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924, the Friday after Thanksgiving has been known as the unofficial start to a bustling holiday shopping season.

The fact that we have ended up with the Black Friday phenomenon in Kenya confirms two things. The first is plain and simple. Globalisation is here with us.

About 20 years ago, the word “globalisation” started showing up frequently in discussions of business and economics. At first, the focus was on Western companies trying to compete with cheaper, sometimes better imports from Japan, South Korea, China and other countries.

Later on, things became more complex. Asian companies started designing and assembling products in the West. Western companies opened up new fronts by sending jobs abroad -—not just in manufacturing but in service industries as well.

Now it’s pretty clear that globalisation, be it good or bad, is an unavoidable thing. Rather than dealing with the problems of globalisation head-on, it can be tempting to try to slow the process. Yet that’s likely to postpone the problems, not solve them.

Unless every country simultaneously decides to close its borders to commerce, migration and financial transactions, globalisation will continue.

Tariffs exist, of course, as do restrictions on foreign workers and foreign investment. But as technology for moving goods, people and information improves, globalisation will accelerate.