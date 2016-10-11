EAC boss engages high gear for jobs, integration success

Magazines

Mr Liberat Mfumukeko, the East African Community secretary- general. PHOTO | COURTESY

Integration of East Africa Community member states is set to make considerable progress over the next five years following renewed push by the secretariat to a create borderless regional market.

EAC secretary-general Liberat Mfumukeko on Monday said that the free movement of people, goods, services and capital will continue to be a top priority during his tenure.

“You are aware that in three out of the five countries in EAC, their respective citizens can enter and exit their territories using their IDs. I am sure that shortly this will be the norm in all the countries after the process of ensuring this is complete. I also wish to inform you that come 2017, the international East African electronic passport will be in use,” he said.

Kenyan, Uganda and Rwanda governments provide free work permit to all East Africans, Mr Mfumukeko said, adding that he will continue pushing Tanzania and Rwanda to adopt the East African Common Market Protocol which was ratified in 2010 and provides for free movement of workers.

The cost of a work permit in Tanzania ranges between Sh525 and Sh262,500 ($6 and $3,000) and in Burundi from Sh5,250 and Sh7,350 ($60 and $84).

Free movement of labour across member States will open-up new job opportunities for skilled personnel.

Mr Mfumukeko said he will also focus on enhancing faster movement of goods across borders through creation of a single customs territory to cover all imports and intra-EAC traded goods.

The EAC boss has been implementing several cost-cutting measures within the secretariat as a way to supplement the budget and enable appropriate funding of projects.

“I will focus on fewer priorities that will deliver quick results and on areas that will touch on the lives of East Africans and address basic needs such as food, health, education and improved incomes,” he said.

“A big percentage of the EAC resources are directed to sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and employment creation.”

The secretariat implemented cost cutting measures that saw it save $588,768 (Sh58.8 million) in the first five months of the secretary- general’s tenure which started in April.

The secretariat expects to save up to $6 million (Sh600 million) in the 2016/2017 financial year, money that will be re-directed to projects geared towards regional integration.

The regional integration project in particular has been in financial distress as donors scale down their support while member states have been accused of failing to submit their contributions on time.

Documents tabled before the East African Legislative Assembly in June indicated that the EAC would receive about Sh5.78 billion for its 2016/2017 programmes or Sh1.22 billion less than its current Sh7 billion budget.