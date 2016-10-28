Home Politics and policy

EACC investigators storm Afya House over Sh5bn scandal

EACC sleuths were at Afya House Friday morning to investigate the Sh5 billion scandal. PHOTO | FILE

EACC sleuths were at Afya House Friday morning to investigate the Sh5 billion scandal. PHOTO | FILE  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By STELLAR MURUMBA, OBED SIMIYU and BD WRITER

Posted  Friday, October 28   2016 at  12:11

Detectives from the anti-corruption watchdog this morning pitched tent at Afya House to probe the Sh5 billion scam revealed in a leaked audit.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy chief executive, Michael Mubea, confirmed the operation saying it was conducted around 10.30 a.m. Friday.

"There have been issues at the Ministry of Health (MoH) that have been covered in the media. I confirm that investigations have been ongoing...we have launched new investigations on this...to look into the new claims," he said.

"We have written to CS asking for all documents of companies mentioned in the scandal...This is not going to be the normal investigations like we have been doing considering the amount of money involved," he added, saying he expected investigations would be fast-tracked and results of the probe presented within a month.

Mr Mubea also said that the EACC was not aware of any missing documents, but said that the graft watchdog "knows how to deal with missing documents".
