EACC investigators storm Afya House over Sh5bn scandal

Politics and policy

EACC sleuths were at Afya House Friday morning to investigate the Sh5 billion scandal. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

Detectives from the anti-corruption watchdog this morning pitched tent at Afya House to probe the Sh5 billion scam revealed in a leaked audit.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy chief executive, Michael Mubea, confirmed the operation saying it was conducted around 10.30 a.m. Friday.

"There have been issues at the Ministry of Health (MoH) that have been covered in the media. I confirm that investigations have been ongoing...we have launched new investigations on this...to look into the new claims," he said.

"We have written to CS asking for all documents of companies mentioned in the scandal...This is not going to be the normal investigations like we have been doing considering the amount of money involved," he added, saying he expected investigations would be fast-tracked and results of the probe presented within a month.