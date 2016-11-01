EACC summons Afya House mandarins for grilling

Politics and policy

EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya's anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Ministry of Health officials to answer queries in relation to the suspected loss of Sh5 billion at Afya House.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive, Halakhe Waqo, said that it has partly received relevant documents from the ministry to aid in its investigations.

The anti-graft body says that as of Tuesday, it had already grilled the head of the Ministry's Internal Audit unit, Bernard Muchere, and Head of Accounting Joyce Mutugi.

The two also recorded their statements with the EACC in a bid to unearth how the funds in question were utilised.

“The Commission has been working round the clock and wishes to inform the public that we have summoned the key officials of the ministry,” said Mr Waqo.

“The Health Principal Secretary, Nicholas Muraguri, shall appear before the EACC investigators tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9 a.m.,” he added in a statement Tuesday.

The Ministry’s Finance boss, Peter Odundo, will appear before EACC investigators Wednesday afternoon.

Dr Mailu is expected to appear before EACC investigators on Thursday to respond to the issues raised by Mr Muchere's audit queries.

Next in line to record statements at EACC headquarters include Head of Procurement Peter Mwangi, Kenya Medical Supplies Agency chief executive John Munyu, former head of Procurement at the ministry Ephantus Thiga and former Head of Accounting Peter Macharia.

“More witnesses including suppliers are lined up for interviews,” said Mr Waqo.