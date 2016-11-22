EACC to grill former irrigation board boss

Politics and policy

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will Wednesday morning question a former chairman of the National Irrigation Board (NIB) over graft allegations that saw top executives at the State agency removed from office.

Sammy Latema is expected to shed light on the loss of money at the cash rich irrigation agency.

The board led by Dr Latema had in April suspended three executives over irregular financial dealings, sparking a row with Water and Irrigation secretary Eugene Wamalwa that ultimately led to the sacking of the directors.

NIC general manager Daniel Barasa together with Mary Chomba (deputy general manager Finance and Strategy) and Boaz Akello (Procurement and Supplies) were suspended on April 21 for alleged misconduct and financial mismanagement.

“It is true I have been summoned by the EACC officials to discuss the graft cases that rocked the institution some time back, but I am not certain if there are other things that we may discuss,” Dr Latema said Tuesday.

Dr Latema is expected to be a key person in the ongoing investigation to unravel the depth of the rot at NIB.

Mr Wamalwa disbanded the 13-member board in May for defying his call to reinstate the NIB executives. The board termed Mr Wamalwa’s move as unlawful and threatened to seek redress in court.

NIB has been on the spotlight in the recent months over claims of misappropriation of funds, a move that at one point saw parliament cancel the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project for auditing. However, it later let the project to go on.

The National Assembly’s Agriculture committee ordered EACC to investigate the procurement of the Sh14.5 billion Galana-Kulalu irrigation project.