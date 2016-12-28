Early air, bus bookings ease costs for travellers in festive season rush

Magazines

Travellers wait for vehicles at Transliner booking office at Afya Centre in Nairobi on Friday. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

If commuters had a rough time securing public transport to join their families for the festive period, they face an equally hectic time next week as they return to work.

A survey by the Business Daily, however, showed advance air and bus bookings helped many upcountry travellers to avoid high cost and traffic associated with end-year festive season.

Bus companies plying Nairobi-Kisumu, Nairobi-Kakamega, Nairobi-Eldoret, Nairobi-Mombasa and Nairobi-Siaya routes announced advanced bookings services that allowed travellers to buy tickets via mobile phone money and online banking platforms.

“Booking a flight to Eldoret on December 9, cost me Sh5,200 but come December 22, many airlines had no seats left and the available seat went for Sh7,000,” said a traveller only identified as Gerald.

At the Nairobi-Siaya bus termini, travellers were being charged Sh2,400 on Christmas Day compared to the usual Sh1,200 that was also offered to those who booked early.

This is expected to play out next week as schools reopen.

Francis Marende, a manager at Wengine Riders that plies the Nairobi-Kakamega route said early bookings helped them plan their operations increasing frequency on the route to serve their customers.

He said some commuters opted to pay fares for their entire families before the offer closed on December 18 to allow demand to dictate the fares.

This also saw many families hire vehicles to drive home due to their cost-effective and convenient nature of travel leading to long traffic jams witnessed along major Kenyan highways.

The new trend has also seen introduction of new matatu services to suit various clientele from the less advantaged to the more moneyed middle class who prefer to travel in comfort and in less congested vehicles.

Companies that operate the preferential shuttle and prestige premium services have also opened offices in less congested streets in Nairobi’s central business district away from the crowded bus termini.

The seven seater public service vehicles on Nairobi-Kisumu route, which usually charge Sh1,200 also increased fares to Sh1,800 per person during the Christmas weekend.

At the same time, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensified patrols along major highways where private vehicles ferrying fare-paying passengers were impounded.

The NTSA staff also spent the festive season engaging travellers in Nairobi and other upcountry termini on its new NTSA App that seeks to enhance road safety.