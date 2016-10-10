East African documentary filmmakers set to showcase their works

Home

A scene from ‘The Letter’. PHOTO | COURTESY

The place to be tomorrow, starting from 9.30am, is the Kenya National Theatre where east Africa’s only documentary film fund, DocUBox, will be hosting The Good Pitch Kenya.

It will be best to come early since there will be a minimum of 174 organisations represented, including policy makers, philanthropists, and regional foundations to NGOs, media and other bodies committed to social justice.

Already more than 350 individuals have signed on but undoubtedly more will be coming since the programme of the day is compelling.

There will be no time to waste since six documentary films, selected out of the more than 100 focused on social justice themes and sent to DocUBox from all over Africa, will be shown.

Trailers for the six films will precede short presentations by the filmmakers who’ll come from Sierra Leone, South Africa, Australia, Norway and Kenya.

The aim of the Good Pitch, a project originally conceived by BritBox, the UK-based social justice film fund, is to link ‘‘the world’s best social justice films with new allies and partners.’’

BritBox is already allied with the Sundance Institute of Film, the Ford Foundation and various other socially-sensitive foundations.

But Kenyan filmmakers like Jackie Lebo (who’s directing Turkana: Race for Resources) and Maia von Lekow (who’s co-directing The Letter with Chris King) will have their first chance to pitch their projects to prospective partners and allies. Lebo’s Turkana trailer will be shown at 11:30am followed by her brief presentation and Q & A from her audience.

Von Lekow’s The Letter will be shown in the afternoon.

The Good Pitch Kenya’s schedule is tight, given the first film, Kisilu: Before the Flood, another Kenyan film co-directed by Kisilu Musya and Julia Dahr, should start at 10am until 10:45am.

Then will come a South African film about the aftermath of the Marikena miners massacre, In the Land of Milk and Honey, by Thumeke Magwangqana and Liani Moesdorp followed by The Truth featuring yet another Kenyan film team, Tony Kamau and Peter Murimi.

Then at 2pm, the powerful portrait of Survivors made by the Sierra Leonean filmmaker Arthur Pratt, shot during and after the devastating Ebola outbreak, will be screened and discussed.

The Letter will follow, about the dreadful plight of elders living at the Kenya Coast who are being murdered for allegedly being ‘‘witches’’, which the filmmakers reveal to be a cover-up for greed and lust for family land.