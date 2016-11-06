Ecobank donates Sh10m for UN refugee agency’s education programme in Africa

Magazines

PHOTO | FILE

Pan-African financial institution Ecobank has donated Sh10 million for supporting United Nations refugee agency in its work across the continent.

The cash donation will support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) livelihoods development and education programmes in Africa.

“In the recent past, we have partnered with learning institutions and health services providers in reaching out to vulnerable citizens in our regional clusters in the continent. Through this partnership and our regional platforms, we can drive a sustainable and impact-focused support agenda for refugees in the continent,” said Ecobank Group CEO, Ade Ayeyemi.

The agency is focusing on e-learning and integrating girl child education in its overall programmes and in entrenching livelihoods and economic growth for refugee communities in various parts of Africa.

The partnership targets 430,000 beneficiaries in the education sector. The refugee agency caters for 65.3 million forcibly displaced persons in the world, 19.4 million of them in Africa.

“The continent shares nearly a third 29 per cent of the world’s refugee burden, with some situations protracted for decades and other crises sadly, constantly erupting.” Valentin Tapsoba, UNHCR regional bureau director for Africa said.