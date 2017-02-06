Ecobank unveils contest for Africa tech start-ups

Money Markets

Pan-African lender Ecobank has launched a competition for African technology start-ups to build and deploy Fintech innovations and banking solutions across the continent.

Ecobank is accepting applications from start-ups and developers in all 54 African countries for its Ecobank Fintech Challenge online.

“Fintech is the future of banking. That is why we are opening our doors and vast market infrastructure to support Africa’s brightest innovators,” said Ecobank CEO Ade Ayeyemi.

Twenty finalists of the competition will be invited to an awards ceremony and an innovation fair at the global headquarters of Ecobank in Lomé, Togo.

The top three start-ups at the fair will win cash prizes worth $10,000, (Sh1 million) $7,000, (Sh700,000) and $5,000 (Sh500,000) respectively.

The finalists will also be conferred Ecobank Innovation Fellows and qualify to explore a partnership opportunity with Ecobank Group that include start-up funding worth up to $500,000 (Sh50 million).

The most commercially viable start-ups will get a multinational product roll-out in Ecobank’s 33 markets.

