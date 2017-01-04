Editor claims KTN colleague planned ‘theft’ of her vehicle

Politics and policy

A Standard Media Group journalist who was Tuesday charged with stealing a co-worker’s vehicle has introduced a new twist to the case by alleging that it was a planned theft.

Aaron Obudho Ochieng, who is accused of stealing a Mercedes Benz E200 belonging to KTN reporter and news anchor Joy Doreen Biira, has claimed in his statement to the police that they had agreed to have the vehicle reported as missing, but that they would end up selling it and use the proceeds to purchase another vehicle.

He alleged that Ms Biira gave him the car keys and assured him that the guards at the gate would never stop the vehicle for inspection.

“With this assurance, I drove the vehicle out of the parking yard at around 7.30pm and true to her words, I was not stopped,” Mr Ochieng said.

He proceeded to park the vehicle around Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi and got a motorcycle back to the office, where he assured her that he had safely hidden the vehicle valued at Sh2.8 million.

Mr Ochieng, who is also a KTN news editor, later drove the vehicle to his home after he was done with the 10pm news.

He claimed that they had an agreement that he should stay calm until such a time when, “things would have calmed down,” adding that it is not true that Ms Biira did not know what was happening and that the only mistake he made was to use the vehicle immediately.

“I did not have any bad intention of changing the car registration number but since I knew the original number had been circulated, I had no option but to change it since I had to use the vehicle for my Christmas trip,” Mr Ochieng in his statement to the police.

But Ms Biira claimed that she had on December 23 reported to work driving the car and left her personal effects on her desk. It was until past 10pm, when she was preparing to leave office that she realised that her car keys were missing.

“I ... asked my colleagues if they had seen my car keys but all was in vain,” she told the police.