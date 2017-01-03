Education officials to monitor fee guidelines compliance in public schools

Politics and policy

Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i. PHOTO | FILE

Education officials will be in various schools from Wednesday to monitor the implementation of the school fees guidelines, Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

Schools are this week re-opening for the first term. “Head teachers are urged to strictly adhere to the fees structures to ensure that all Kenyans irrespective of their backgrounds have unrestricted access to education,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The minister warned that any institution that flouts the guidelines would be firmly dealt with.

“I wish to put BoMs of schools that charge extra fees on notice that once we confirm any such illegalities, appropriate disciplinary action shall be meted out,” said Dr Matiang’i during the release of last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education results in Mombasa last week.

The government issued school fees structures for the different categories of public secondary schools early last month. The current fee structure provides that the government pays a subsidy of Sh12,870 while parents pay Sh53,554 for those in boarding schools while students in day schools pay Sh9,370.

Parents with children in special need schools are required to pay Sh37, 210 while the government pays Sh32,600. Schools are required to spread the fees over three school terms at the ratio of 50:30:20 and any variation must be approved by the Cabinet secretary.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli has asked principals to abide by government guidelines on schools fees.