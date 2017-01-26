Election of chairperson top on AU agenda in Addis

Politics and policy

Kenya's Foreign Affairs secretary Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | FILE

Election of the new African Union Commission chairperson, deputy chairperson and eight commissioners tops the agenda as the continental body kicked off its Executive Council meeting in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs secretary Amina Mohamed is one of the five candidates eyeing the AUC chairperson job alongside nominees from Chad, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea and Botswana.

The Executive Council meeting, which brings together Africa’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs, is a precursor of the 28th AU Heads of States and Government Summit and sets the agenda for the annual gathering scheduled for January 29 to 31.

Outgoing chair Madam Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma used the forum to outline challenges facing the region as tumultuous political changes, insecurity and low citizen confidence in political systems.

“It means we have to guard our unity, and not allow ourselves to be divided and diverted from our agenda,” she said in a statement.

Ms Zuma said that Africa has to navigate the continental agenda amid the global context by implementing the Agenda 2063, by reviving and strengthening the spirit of Pan Africanism, unity and solidarity.

Other key highlights of the 28th AU Heads of state Summit is a proposal by President Paul Kagame on alternative financing of AU activities and Morocco re-admission to the body.