Election playbook: How to ride on technology and win

Magazines

Mobile penetration has increased to 90 per cent, making it a no-brainer that mobile should be at the heart of strategy. PHOTO | FILE

The US elections always brings into sharp focus the strategies deployed by the political class to win votes and secure positons in government.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

After President Obama’s ascent to the highest office in America, and arguably in the world, many pundits tried to dissect his communication and fund raising strategy looking for the secret source.

With our elections coming on in under a year, it is about time we looked at the possible channels of engagement and other elements of an agenda-driving technology plan.

Running a campaign that has measurable impact means creating connections that matter with the electorate and those who will be moving into the voting bracket. Rate cards at traditional media houses – television, radio, print— tend to rise in anticipation of the windfall that comes with campaign madness.

Outside the generic slogans and jingles, those seeking elective posts must build legitimate connections to converse and articulate their issues to a captive audience. This should be ground zero.

We have data on the issues that irk the citizenry and this goes to a granular level. With the campaign spending caps introduced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), candidates will have to look towards data in providing better targeted communication and “promises”.

One-size-fits all approaches will no longer be appropriate, neither will the ‘three-piece” push work as well on an increasingly discerning population.

A peek into the communication sector statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2015/2016 financial year shows that mobile penetration increased to 90 per cent with 38.3 million subscriptions.

Mobile money subscriptions rose to 26.3 million and in the data segment, subscriptions rose by 8.2 percent to reach 26.8 million.

It is therefore a no-brainer that mobile first should be at the heart of any election strategy, looking to reaching at least 80 per cent of the nation’s varied voting blocs.

SMS shortcodes, USSD engagement, voice interactions, mobile money leverage, plain junk email, instant messaging and mobile apps can come together in bespoke solutions to deliver hitherto unprecedented value for parties, contestants and even the electorate.

The Communications Authority and mobile network operators have regulations and policies that must be adhered to, with my single safeguard advice being auditable interactions.

Steer clear of purchased lists, whether its mobile numbers or email addresses, as you can easily attract heavy fines or even jail time in contravention of best practice.

Play smart, play well.