Home Enlist consumers in fight against sale of counterfeits

Counterfeits hurt economy and endanger lives of consumers. file photo | nmg

Kenya and indeed most of the region is reputed to have a high level of counterfeit goods and counterfeit trade. There have been several efforts to curb the vice. In Kenya it is a crime to trade in counterfeit goods and furthermore, there is an agency, the Anti-Counterfeit Agency, that is charged with fighting the vice.

Kenya is one of the few countries in the world that have an autonomous institution to fight the vice.

The agency is still at its infant stages and it is not very clear therefore, how effective it has been in fighting the vice. The anti-counterfeit laws in Kenya are under review possibly to impose harsher penalties on those who trade in fake products.

Other than having in place laws and institutions, I believe a lot more needs to be done in terms of awareness. As long as there is a consistent demand for counterfeited products, then the menace may never end. I believe it is impossible to totally eliminate the vice. However, a lot more can be done to reduce it.

The public and indeed the consumers need to be made aware that counterfeited products are illegal. Many consumers are not even aware that counterfeited products are illegal.

Secondly, owners of genuine products should understand that consumer perceptions are what cause consumers to purchase counterfeit products.

For example, most counterfeit products are cheaper than the original products. This means that the consumer will make a purchase decision based on the price of products.

Most counterfeit products are of inferior quality. Therefore the owners of the genuine products need to create consumer awareness of the dangers of consuming counterfeit products.

It would be effective to use actual case examples to help the consumer understand the dangers of consuming counterfeits.

A lot of times it is very difficult to distinguish between a genuine product and a counterfeit one. Some people purchase counterfeited products simply because it is very difficult to distinguish.

Therefore it is important for owners of genuine products to assist consumers distinguish the products. In Kenya there are apps that enable consumers establish the originality of a product. Therefore use of technologies such as these may help in minimizing the vice.

I believe organisations such as Consumer Federation of Kenya would be instrumental in creating awareness amongst consumers. I believe collaboration between owners of genuine products and consumer awareness bodies would minimize the vice.