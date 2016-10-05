Enough with the whining, problem could be you

Home

I love my job. Let’s get that out of the way so that I don’t sound like a whiner. But in a squeezed open plan office, I sit near colleagues who refuse to open windows for air circulation, who sit with legs apart, who eat from their desks and are gender insensitive. Am I petty?

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

It is difficult to be sure if you are indeed a whiner or if you might also be petty in the issues that you raise. You might be in a better position to make a judgment on your character if you think carefully about yourself.

For example, do you have problems with other people and places? How do you relate to other members of your family or church group or even your neighbours? If these relationships are also difficult, then you are in all likelihood the problem.

We now come to the body of your question, and after for some food for thought.

A number of threads of thought arise from your question. The first is the statement that you love your job. What is not clear from that statement is the type of job you do, and in essence how much time you actually spend in the office.

If for example you work in the sales department of the company, it might be possible that you spend no more than half an hour a day in the squeezed open plan office.

If all you do during this half hour a day is to write sales reports for your boss, you might find a way of doing them from home and mailing them to the boss.

Friday meetings to review the week and plan the following week would take place in his/her office and your contact with those gender insensitive colleagues would be cut to a minimum.

A similar solution could be found by those working in customer support divisions.

The second thread to your question is about open plan offices and the challenges that arise from their use.

Historically, their popularity arose from the fact that companies could house large numbers of employees in inexpensive accommodation. In this arrangement, clerks, typists and technicians who performed repetitive tasks sat in these rooms, much as one would find in a classroom.

These office workers existed in spaces very similar to those found in modern day textile factories where workers carry out repetitive tasks.

With increasing technology, these tasks have become obsolete in many companies. In reality, the open plan office space you describe could well be a mix of cubicles in a large office space. In this arrangement, a number of permutations are available.

You could for example have four or six people from the same department performing complimentary tasks in close proximity to each other. If frequent consultations between team members are required, then this arrangement of open stations is ideal.