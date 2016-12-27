Entrepreneurs who stood out in 2016

Magazines

Jade Collections founder Banice Mburu, African Cotton MD Khalil Anjarwalla and dairy farmer Loise Marangu. PHOTOS | FILE

“If you’re not a risk taker, you should get the hell out of business,” said Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s.In 2016, Enterprise interviewed dozens of individuals who have taken risks, including quitting lucrative white-collar jobs, to become entrepreneurs and job creators.

We covered entrepreneurs who are making inroads in sectors such as farming, manufacturing, and fashion among others.

There was even a young lady who left her job at the country’s leading telecom firm to start a funeral home. Here is a non-exhaustive list of the risk-taking entrepreneurs we featured this year.

Suzie Wokabi, Suzie Beauty

Suzie Wokabi started 2016 on a high – she sold her cosmetics business of seven years to Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed Flame Tree Group. She raked in Sh45 million from the deal which was one of the biggest takeover this year in the local cosmetics industry.

Suzie Beauty offers a range of facial cosmetics, including foundation, concealer, eye-shadow and liner, mascara, lip-gloss, blush, lipstick, powder and a full line of applicator brushes.

In February, Ms Wokabi told Enterprise that it was tough balancing the “yucky” demands of finance and operations and still maintain a creative edge. This prompted her to search for a suitable business partner.

Suzie Beauty founder Suzie Wokabi at the cosmetics brand’s Valley Arcade outlet in Nairobi on Friday. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

When the suitors came knocking, offering her the position of chief creative officer in the business in exchange for full ownership of her company, Ms Wokabi did not resist their offer.

Flame Tree Group also offered her royalties and promised to absorb her key employees.

Ms Wokabi told Enterprise that giving up the company that she had grown to post Sh15 million in revenues as at 2013, and which was evidently headed for greater heights, required sober interrogation and decision-making.

Under her role as creative officer, she is tasked with the product design and development as well as assume the position of the brand ambassador at Flame Tree’s latest subsidiary.