Equity Bank, Jumia deal enables customers to pay for online purchases through EazzyPay

Magazines

Equity Bank customers can now use the EazzyPay online platform to pay for purchases on virtual mall Jumia after the two companies signed an MoU integrating their IT systems.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The bank’s Chief Executive James Mwangi said the move is aimed at enhancing e-commerce across the country while boosting customer confidence in e-commerce transactions.

Mr Sam Chappatte, the Jumia Managing Director, welcomed the development describing it as a major milestone for e-commerce and e-banking.

Mr Mwangi said customers will be able to apply for loans via the platform thereby enabling small and medium enterprises take advantage of sales promotion like the recently unveiled Black Friday sales discount which runs from November 11 to November 25.

He assured customers that the app was secure as only account holders will have access to the platform via their personal phones. To access the platform, a user has to download it from Google Playstore or Apple’s App Store.

Eazzy API also grants the bank a new platform to integrate services with e-commerce players thereby enhancing customer security on all transactions.

The platform runs on the Global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. Equity Bank customers across the region; in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and DRC will enjoy access to the facility with Jumia promising to arrange for deliver across Kenya.

Jumia has also partnered with parcel companies for onward deliveries within Kenya and East African countries.