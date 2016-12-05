Equity Bank CEO moves to woo Kenyans in America

Home

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board Chair Mr James Mwangi is reaching out to East Africans living in the USA to invest back home in a series of forums to be held next week.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group Holdings, will be holding diaspora meetings in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston and New Jersey to discuss investment opportunities in East Africa.

The intention of this drive is to offer East Africans information on opportunities to invest back home while living or working abroad and control how their money works for them from wherever they are.

The forums will be held from 8th December to 12th December, 2016. Attendees will be exposed to available secure opportunities for investment back home.

East Africa’s economy is forecast to grow phenomenally this year. There are a number of reasons for optimism across the region including increasing infrastructure investments, fiscal consolidation and a developing private sector.

Kenya’s economy remains resilient growing at 6.1 per cent in the first 6 months of this year compared to a similar period when it grew at 5.3 per cent in 2014 and 5.6 per cent last year.

The World Bank believes that Kenya in particular “has the potential to be one of Africa’s great success stories from its growing and youthful population, a dynamic private sector, a new constitution, and its pivotal role in East Africa.”

Here is Mr Mwangi’s schedule in the USA.